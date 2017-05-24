This Bra Company Wants To Make Underwire A Thing Of The Past

Evelyn & Bobbie debuted its campaign on the crowdfunding site on May 16, and has already raised over $172,000 (and counting) to fulfill its goal of introducing the most fundamental innovation in lingerie since the 1930s, when the underwire bra was first introduced. Its Everyday Bustier offers an ergonomic design that provides the contour and support one would expect to get from an underwire — except, there's no wire whatsoever. "Your traditional strapless bra has an underwire and material in the cups, but it entirely depends on the wearer getting her around-body measurement correct," explained Stephanie Muhlenfeld, Evelyn & Bobbie's VP of product design, who paired up with McKeen on this venture after working in the lingerie business for for 15 years. "If [the band] is too loose, it’s going to slide down on your body — but all the weight is front-loaded, into the cups, versus around the body."