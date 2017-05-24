The Important Reason You're Seeing Bee Tattoos All Over Social Media

There’s nothing in the world that could ever mitigate the sheer horror of the concert bombing that killed 22 people and injured over 50 in Manchester, England, earlier this week. The only bright spot, however small, is watching good people rally around those who’ve been affected by the tragedy: the taxi drivers who gave free rides away from the arena, the viral Twitter hashtag that helped stranded concertgoers find shelter, the homeless men who rushed to assist the injured before the ambulances arrived.
In the days following the terror attack, tattoo parlors across the U.K. are now coming together to raise money for the victims and their families by offering Manchester bee tattoos, the proceeds from which will go to victims’ funds.
The initiative was launched by local tattoo artist Sam Barber, who first announced via Instagram that she’d be opening up shop for the fundraiser this coming Sunday. Several other parlors have since gotten involved, and are also set to host similar events at their locations. For £50 (which comes out to about $65), participants can get a “worker bee” — the symbol of Manchester — tattoo. The emblem proudly symbolizes the city’s hard-working past, and its role in the Industrial Revolution (it’s just about everywhere you look in the former textile hub, including its coat of arms).
Of course, if you want to support the cause without getting inked, a Facebook event page for the Manchester Tattoo Appeal says that separate donations are welcome. Whether it’s with a tattoo, a donation, or any other method of giving back, there’s no wrong way to show your solidarity with Manchester right now.
