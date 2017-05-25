Do You Always Get Red Wine Mouth? This Trick Is For You

For the sake of sounding dramatic, I will refrain from telling you that these palm-sized, pre-soaked cloth sheets saved my life. (But they have saved me from a lot of awkward moments.) The wipes are all-natural — made only with baking soda, salt, and food-grade hydrogen peroxide — and gently whisk away the red residue on your teeth, mouth, and gums. Even better: they're small enough to tuck in your pocket and discreet enough to use them under the table with no one noticing.