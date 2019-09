Do You Always Get Red Wine Mouth? This Trick Is For You

National Wine Day is right up there with If Dogs Had Thumbs Day and May The Fourth Be With You Day on the list of 'world's most ridiculous holidays.' You certainly don't need an excuse to gorge on three glasses of Zinfandel after work — just like should never have to explain why you spent five hours binging Star Wars DVDs — but that doesn't mean the occasion isn't worth celebrating. So, in the event that you are, in fact, popping a bottle tonight, I want to let you in on a little secret.