The Pope's Face While Meeting The First Family Turned Into A Hilarious Meme

Lauren Holter
Photo: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino.
President Trump met with the Pope for the first time on Wednesday, and though they talked privately in the Vatican for half an hour, pictures of the two leaders together gave the world a glimpse of how they interacted. One photo in particular, showing President Trump's family standing beside a very sad-looking Pope Francis, took over Twitter as people speculated and joked about what was going on in Rome.
The Vatican said in a statement that the president and the Pope talked about the promotion of world peace through political negotiation and interreligious dialogue, focusing on the Middle East and protecting Christians.
President Trump tweeted that it was an "honor of a lifetime" to meet with Pope Francis, adding, "I leave the Vatican more determined than ever to pursue PEACE in our world."
Melania and Ivanka Trump, along with Ivanka's husband and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson, and national security adviser H. R. McMaster accompanied the president to the Vatican. Photos capturing Trump and his entourage and the Pope together show Melania and Ivanka dressed in all black with veils covering their hair, and people quickly noted that Pope Francis looks less than pleased in one specific pic.
Awkward photos of Trump meeting world leaders usually become hilarious memes, including the time he met German Chancellor Angela Merkel in March. The Pope has also been repeatedly turned into a meme, so this has definitely become a thing.
Ivanka herself tweeted out the photo Wednesday, saying Pope Francis "inspires hope around the world."
Other people thought everyone's facial expressions were pure gold.
It's hard to avoid the fact that it's just an incredibly awkward photo all around.
The people of Twitter also made comparisons to the Pope's face while meeting with Obama, but Pope Francis has been seen both pouting in front of Obama and smiling with Trump. So, one pic of him looking unhappy can't sum up all his feelings about a U.S. president.
However, the leader of the Catholic Church did shade President Trump a little by giving him a copy of his 2015 climate change encyclical letter calling for humans to combat the damage they've caused the environment. He also gave Trump an olive tree medallion symbolizing peace.
