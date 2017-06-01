Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In June

Is there a month in which Netflix is more necessary than ever? I say yes, and June is it. The summer doldrums call for great, gritty television and movies — preferably stuff we've never seen before. What else are we going to do when it rains during our beach vacation? Play charades with our family? Nah, that's when we turn to the newest season of Orange Is the New Black or one of Netflix's many delightful movie titles.
This June brings with it the type of titles you'll want to binge, and binge over again. There's that aforementioned new season of OINTB, as well as a few other important Netflix Originals. This month will see the addition of GLOW, a new series about the "Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling" starring Alison Brie and Marc Maron. At the very end of the month — June 30, to be exact — you can lay eyes on Sam Taylor-Johnson's psychological thriller Gypsy, starring Naomi Watts.
There are some prime originals coming in the comedy realm too: new specials from Chris D'Elia and Rory Scovel, to name a few. One of the more anticipated titles is a filmed version of Oh, Hello On Broadway, which stars comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney.
As usual, the monthly rotation doesn't just bring original content from the streaming site. Some of our favorite movies will come to the platform — 13 Going on 30 and Full Metal Jacket we're looking at you.
Without further ado, plunge into the movies and television that will keep you entertained this summer.