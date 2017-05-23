Much like hot tubs, tears, and Chris Harrison, puns are an inextricable part of the Bachelor institution. Monday night's premiere of The Bachelorette season 13, starring the brilliant and beautiful Rachel Lindsay, did not disappoint. With 31 men climbing out of the limo, we knew we were in for more than a few terrible puns. But that doesn't mean they landed with any less of a thud — quite literally, in the case of Brady and his block of ice.
Surprisingly, it was actually the women who kicked off the terrible pun game this season. During Rachel's pow-wow with her friends from Nick Viall's season, Raven told her, "I hope someone goes hard for you," to which Kristina responded, "I don't think there will be a shortage of people going hard for you." That was nothing compared to the avalanche of corny wordplays to come, though. Here are the worst puns from the Bachelorette premiere (or the best, if you're into that kind of thing). And, for the record, Rachel seems to be quite the sucker for a good corny joke — so maybe these guys are on to something here.
Advertisement
"I've been around a lot of rings in my life. Maybe the next ring that I touch is the one that I give to you, Rachel."
— Kenny, 35, a pro wrestler from Las Vegas
— Kenny, 35, a pro wrestler from Las Vegas
"I am convinced that by the end of our experience together, you will have no reasonable doubt that I am the man for you... See you later, litigator."
— Josiah, 28, a prosecuting attorney from Ft. Lauderdale, FL
— Josiah, 28, a prosecuting attorney from Ft. Lauderdale, FL
"I just had to break the ice." *Smashes block of ice with sledgehammer* — Brady, 29, a male model from Miami, FL
"I feel like my last entrance was a little less memorable, so I wanted to drum up something new for you... Well I'm going to go on ahead and march inside now." *Is dressed as drummer boy with marching band*— Blake E., 31, a personal trainer and "aspiring drummer" from Marina del Rey, CA
"I wanted to show you my buns... my Jamaican bun and cheese." *Presents Rachel with basket of cheesy buns*
— Will, 28, a sales manager from Miami
— Will, 28, a sales manager from Miami
"I just want you to know that this is the only time I'm going to have the upper hand in the relationship." *Holds Rachel's hands with his on top*
— Mohit, 26, a product manager from Pacifica, CA
— Mohit, 26, a product manager from Pacifica, CA
"My name is Diggy. I'm hopefully here so I can teach you how to Diggy."
— Kenneth, a.k.a. "Diggy," 31, a senior inventory analyst from Chicago
— Kenneth, a.k.a. "Diggy," 31, a senior inventory analyst from Chicago
"Number one seed in the bracket for Rachel's heart, right here."
— DeMario, 30, an executive recruiter from Century City, CA
— DeMario, 30, an executive recruiter from Century City, CA
Advertisement
"I'm gonna waddle right into her heart." *Is dressed as penguin*
— Matt, 32, a construction sales rep from Meriden, CT
— Matt, 32, a construction sales rep from Meriden, CT
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement