Surprisingly, it was actually the women who kicked off the terrible pun game this season. During Rachel's pow-wow with her friends from Nick Viall's season, Raven told her, "I hope someone goes hard for you," to which Kristina responded, "I don't think there will be a shortage of people going hard for you." That was nothing compared to the avalanche of corny wordplays to come, though. Here are the worst puns from the Bachelorette premiere (or the best, if you're into that kind of thing). And, for the record, Rachel seems to be quite the sucker for a good corny joke — so maybe these guys are on to something here.