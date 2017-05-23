You Can Now Buy Prosecco-Flavored Frosting

Baked goods are about to get a bubbly upgrade.
Thanks to U.K.'s Lakeland stores, domestic goddesses and amateur bakers alike can impress guests without logging into Pinterest. According to Food & Wine, the grocery chain is selling prosecco-flavored frosting, which is just the thing to add a dash of festive fun to confections — or to enjoy straight from the container.
"The fizz of prosecco in frosting form — what's not to like?" the product's description on Lakeland's website reads. "Alcohol-free, use it straight from the tub as a topping or filling for cakes, biscuits, and macarons, or decorate birthday or wedding cakes — there's no mixing and measuring to do — all you need is a piping bag."
Advertisement
Piping bag? A spoon will do, if you ask us. It seems like the perfect addition to any rainbow-inflected dessert or even the most basic yellow cakes, since the sweet flavor or prosecco pairs with just about anything. And if the bubbly effervescence isn't quite your thing, Lakeland has other alcohol-inspired frostings on offer, too. Piña colada, gin and tonic, and mojito options are available for all your boozy baking needs. Maybe all the time spent watching The Great British Bake Off really is starting to affect how those Brits see their sweets?
Stateside shoppers can snag the new releases from Lakeland's website. At £2.49, it's not the most expensive way to satisfy a sweet tooth, but international shipping doesn't come cheap. So while you're stocking up on these creative cans of frosting, why not add a few other things to your cart? The store offers up edible rose-gold glitter to add to actual prosecco, making for the perfect pair-up.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement