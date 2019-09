There's A Sinkhole In Front Of Trump's Mar-A-Lago & It Didn't Take Long For Twitter To Start Going In

It seemed that everything started to fall apart after President Trump boarded a flight to the Middle East on Friday. News broke that the president called former FBI Director James Comey a "nut job" and bragged to Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the "great pressure" he faced because allegations had been “taken off” since Comey’s firing. And then people began looking into the impeachment process