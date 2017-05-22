There's A Sinkhole In Front Of Trump's Mar-A-Lago & It Didn't Take Long For Twitter To Start Going In
It seemed that everything started to fall apart after President Trump boarded a flight to the Middle East on Friday. News broke that the president called former FBI Director James Comey a "nut job" and bragged to Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the "great pressure" he faced because allegations had been “taken off” since Comey’s firing. And then people began looking into the impeachment process.
Since then, Trump made a grandiose speech in Saudi Arabia about driving terrorists “out of this Earth” and appears to have confirmed that the classified information he gave Lavrov and Kislyak did, in fact, come from an Israeli source. It’s safe to say that things aren’t going so well.
But just when we thought the president had driven all levity, not terrorism, off the face of the Earth, the universe offered us a sign in the form of a sinkhole in front of Trump’s lavish Mar-a-Lago estate.
No one was hurt, thankfully, but the town of Palm Beach tweeted a statement that indicated they haven’t yet figured out exactly why the gaping hole formed.
Sinkhole in front of Mar-a-Lago: A 4' x 4' sinkhole has formed on Southern Boulevard directly in front of… https://t.co/5xOpmJ8Y2v— Town of Palm Beach (@townpalmbeach) May 22, 2017
“A 4’ x 4’ sinkhole has formed on Southern Boulevard directly in front of Mar-a-Lago,” the alert read. “It appears to be in the vicinity of the newly installed water main. West Palm Beach Utilities distribution crews have secured the area and will most likely need to do some exploratory excavation today.”
Twitter, of course, had a field day.
Some connected the situation to Trump's environmental policies:
A sinkhole has appeared directly in front of Mar-a-Lago [Insert all commentary on environment vs Trump here] https://t.co/ql2fUiH6U0— Talya Minsberg (@tminsberg) May 22, 2017
Others pointed out that Trump had recently touched the Western Wall:
Can we get a time stamp on this and the sinkhole opening at Mar-a-lago? pic.twitter.com/n57zX2Ino7— Schooley (@Rschooley) May 22, 2017
Many noted the almost too-perfect metaphor:
Sinkhole opened up at Mar-a-Lago - the perfect metaphor for the sinking ship Trump Administration.— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) May 22, 2017
Some likened the sinkhole to a massive pit filled with tax dollars:
Mar-a-Lago proves that even our wildest memes really can come true. pic.twitter.com/tBmX3Zs2TN— Anne?? (@relevanne) May 22, 2017
And, countless people couldn't help but wonder if Trump's handling of an orb didn't spur the entire situation:
So Trump touches a glowing orb and then a gateway to hell opens up outside Mar-a-Lago? Sounds about right. https://t.co/J6Vw9EXYLO— Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) May 22, 2017
While the sinkhole surely won't fix the state of American politics, at least it's given us a few laughs. So for now, stay away from the golf resort, sit back, and enjoy the tweets.
