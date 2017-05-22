The One Beauty Treatment Meghan Markle Got For Pippa Middleton's Wedding

How do you get ready for a royal wedding? Well, fortunately for our budgets (but unfortunately for our Instagram numbers), most of us will never need to worry about answering that, but one thing we know for sure is this: We'd want a really, really good facial in the days leading up.
Suits actress Meghan Markle, who got to be Prince Harry's plus-one at Pippa Middleton's wedding, is on the same page. According to a source for E! News, Markle prepped her skin for the big day with a luxury facial that cost around $325 from Nichola Joss.
The treatment is the 60-minute Bespoke Sculpting Inner Facial, and it targets sagging skin through lymphatic massage and contouring. But there's more: It also involves a deep massage from inside the mouth. (Can our dentist please start incorporating that?)
Markle has been a regular client of the London-based facialist, who is a favorite among celebrities, including Kate Moss, Kate Winslet, and Alicia Keys, for years. In an interview with Vogue, Joss said, “Facials are super-important to Meghan, and then her daily at-home maintenance makes sure she has the best ever skin … She likes effective natural products and treatments to de-stress and anti-age.”
If a beauty treatment over $300 seems pricy, stop and consider the prospect of hanging with a new partner's fam all day — then tack on the fact that the fam is royalty and paparazzi are everywhere. Well worth it, we'd say.
We reached out to Nichola Joss for comment on Markle's facial and will update this post as soon as we hear back.
