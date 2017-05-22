We've always thought that food preferences reveal a lot about us as people — whether it's our favorite foods, the things we'll never eat, or our skills in the kitchen. We've connected our food habits to our zodiac signs and even went as far as to get a fridge reading. So it's not surprising that when the latest list of Bachelorette contestants dropped, we immediately scrolled through their bios past some of the more cliché date and relationship questions looking for food.
Despite the fact that we hardly ever see contestants eating on the show there are still some interesting tidbits to unpack here. Can this group cook? Are they foodies? Can their "favorite food" answers be compared to those of five-year-olds? While we wish the bios contained more info about their eating habits — doesn't Rachel deserve to know whether any of these people know how to chop an onion? — we still rounded up all the food-related questions we could find. Click through to see their answers and tell us what you think in the comments. Dean definitely gets extra points for his Hot Cheetos and mint chocolate chip response.