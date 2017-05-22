There's no one way to be a bride — or a bridesmaid. The days of five-lady, five-guy bridal parties, all in matching taffeta and boutonnieres, are numbered. More couples are choosing wedding attendants they truly care about, not who necessarily fit Aunt Sally's idea of what bridesmaids and groomsmen are "supposed" to be.
Rebeca and Renato Sinohara from Itajubá, Brazil, are the latest couple to forgo bridal-party convention. BuzzFeed reported that before her wedding, Rebeca got a little bit sad while looking at photos of brides and bridesmaids getting ready together. A computer-engineering student, she said she doesn't have too many close female friends.
Advertisement
"In my engineering classroom there were 56 guys and only four girls, so it's not like I had a lot of choice," she said. "Of course I have girlfriends from childhood and high school, but we are not as close as before, and there are some girls that I lived with in shared housing during university, but none of them I became BFFs with."
She added: "I always knew that I wouldn't have a gang of girls to be bridesmaids and to sit together putting on makeup and all before the event."
But, as this viral photo shoot proves, Rebeca does have the greatest guy friends.
They put on pink, satin robes and shared memories...
They helped Rebeca look like a princess...
They zenned out...
...and got a little wild.
"They are really great friends, and I had no doubt they would do this for me," Rebeca told BuzzFeed, adding that she never thought this spoof would go viral.
"The wedding was simply amazing," she said. "Renato and I share a great love, and it's easy for people to see and feel that when they are around us. It was a very simple and intimate event, and everything was planned just the way we like."
The getting-ready photos were taken by Fernando Duque. The wedding photos were taken by Giovani Pierre.
Advertisement