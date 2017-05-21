It's the season finale of Saturday Night Live. That means we have to go the whole summer without Alec Baldwin's Trump impression, no more Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer, nor Kate McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson did us a solid with this show, though, and brought them all back in the cold open, to sing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." Even ScarJo came back to reprise her role as Ivana "Complicit" Trump.
In his monologue, which also served as his induction into the five-timers club, The Rock revealed that he is running for president, with fellow five-timer Tom Hanks as his VP. It's a funny joke because current polls say that if the election was tomorrow, he'd win against Trump. Rock the vote, y'all.
Tonight was also Vanessa Bayer's final show — it was announced on Saturday that she's leaving after seven seasons. Fittingly she was in many of the evening's sketches, including the hilarious Cartier digital short and as an old-timey movie actress who can't stop farting.
Bobby Moynihan is also leaving, after nine seasons, so expect a few new faces when SNL comes back.
Other highlights from the night were the disturbing but salient sketch where The Rock, as Roy, invents a child molesting robot in order to win the most evil invention award and The Rock, as Scorpio, becomes a superhero costume designer. His backless superhero suit will win approval from all the judges on Project Runway.
