A Look At Paid Leave Across The U.S.

In his 2018 budget plan, President Trump proposed adopting paid parental leave nationwide, requiring states to give workers up to six weeks off when having or adopting a child. The new program would cost about $19 billion over a decade, and individual states would have a lot of room to decide how they institute it. However, Congress still has to approve the budget, and many Republicans aren't yet on board with a new social program, while experts warn that it's not enough for new parents.