The Most Impressive Song Rhymes Of All Time

Do you remember the moment in English class when your teacher told you that rhyming isn't actually that big a deal in poetry? It was back when you were studying meter, assonance, consonance, and all the blah-blahs associated with Yeats, Bishop, and all that jazz.
That's about when I stopped caring about poetry. Postmodernism be damned! All I want is a tumbling rhyme scheme that keeps me on my feet. (The truth is, of course, that poetry does engage with rhyme — it's just not beholden to it.) For the best rhymes, then, we turn to music.
Music is a sort of rhyme in and of itself; the melody resonates with the chords below and the words match the ingrained rhythm. It's the best medium for a swell word-match, and it never disappoints. Who could forget the first time you realized that Eminem had just rhymed "spaghetti" with "heavy" and "already"? Long skinny noodles would never be the same.
Because we believe in honoring what is perfect in this world, we've compiled a list of the greatest song rhymes of all time — according to our arbitrary taste, of course.