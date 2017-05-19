From the producers of Making a Murderer and Amanda Knox comes The Keepers, also known as your next true crime obsession.
In 1969, a 26-year-old nun went on a shopping trip, and never returned. Sister Catherine Anne Cesnik was a beloved English teacher at Archbishop Keough High School in Baltimore, Maryland. Two months after she disappeared, Cesnik’s body was recovered on a frozen field in Landsowne, Maryland.
At first, an energetic, vivacious nun seems like an unlikely murder victim. But there’s another element to this story. In 1992, a former student named Jean Wehner came forward to reveal that the all-girls Catholic school was the site of an extensive sex ring, run by none other than the school’s chaplain, Rev. Joseph Maskell.
As The Keepers reveals, after Cesnik learned of the rampant sexual abuse, she was poised to contact the police. Her attempt at intervention may have cost her her life.
For the full story, watch the seven-episode documentary series. For now, we’ll go through the main suspects in Cesnik’s story.
The Keepers premieres on Netflix on Friday, May 19.
