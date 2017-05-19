Joe Biden Had Some Unexpectedly Harsh Words About Hillary Clinton's Candidacy

It's been six months since the 2016 presidential election took place and we're still far from being done with the postmortems. The latest person to comment on the election was former Vice President Joe Biden, who had some unexpectedly harsh words about Hillary Clinton's performance as a candidate.
During the the SALT hedge fund conference in Las Vegas Thursday night, Biden was asked whether he thought Clinton was the right person to run as the Democratic presidential candidate. "I never thought she was a great candidate. I thought I was a great candidate," he replied, without adding why he believed that was the case.
Clinton herself had said she had some shortcomings as a candidate and her critics have been ever more brutal, saying things like she ran "the worst presidential campaign ever."
To understand Biden's comments Thursday, you have to consider he thought of throwing his name in the ring for the 2016 election. However, those plans were put on halt when his son Beau died in 2015 after a long battle with brain cancer. In the aftermath, the then-veep struggled trying to decide whether he should or shouldn't enter the presidential race. In the end, he decided against it. A couple of months ago he said he regretted not running.
But despite of the hard words he had for Clinton, Biden also added he really believed "Hillary would have been a really good president."
The former veep also teased a possible 2020 presidential bid, even though he had emphatically denied he would run for office again during the annual dinner held by the Democratic Party in New Hampshire just a couple of weeks ago.
This time, he softened his tone a little bit when he was asked if he would run in the next election.
He said, "I may very well do it."
He added, "Could I? Yes. Would I? Probably not. At this point, no one in my family or I have made the judgement to run."
