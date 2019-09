Joe Biden Had Some Unexpectedly Harsh Words About Hillary Clinton's Candidacy

To understand Biden's comments Thursday, you have to consider he thought of throwing his name in the ring for the 2016 election. However, those plans were put on halt when his son Beau died in 2015 after a long battle with brain cancer. In the aftermath, the then-veep struggled trying to decide whether he should or shouldn't enter the presidential race. In the end, he decided against it. A couple of months ago he said he regretted not running.