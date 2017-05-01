Sad news, everyone: It's time to start packing away those Biden 2020 signs. Our favorite vice president, part-time actor, and sexual assault advocate said on Sunday that he won't be running for president in the next election. We'll give you a minute to wipe away your tears.
At the annual dinner held by the Democratic Party in New Hampshire, Biden was clear about not seeking a presidential bid for the 2020 general election. "I know I cause a lot of speculation. Guys, I’m not running," he said at the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club event. Some attendees responded by booing, and one of them yelled, "Run, Joe, run!"
It's safe to say that, at the moment, there's no clear leader in the Democratic Party. There's been speculation that Biden, who would turn 78 about two weeks after the 2020 election, could challenge President Trump. And the rumors are not unfounded: Back in late March, Biden said he regretted not running for president in the 2016 election and said maybe he could have defeated Trump. (Other names thrown into the mix as possible Democratic contenders include Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Corey Booker, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and Sen. Kamala Harris.)
Biden is not the only person related to the Obama administration who's said they will not seek office. Last week, former First Lady Michelle Obama said she'll never run for an elected position.
But there's no reason to be sad: This doesn't mean they'll stay away from politics.
According to The Hill, at the same dinner, Biden pledged to do whatever he can to help elect more Democrats to office in the upcoming years, calling his goal "really, really genuinely important." The former vice president added he's "also committed to do what I can do to help shape the public debate."
He said, "I’m ready to help raise money, recruit candidates, campaign ― so is Barack [Obama]."
