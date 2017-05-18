You know when something great happens to someone in your life, and you're truly happy for them because you love them, but also a little sad for yourself for any number of reasons? That's the kind of mixed feelings situation I'm dealing with right now upon learning that James Taylor has a new girlfriend — and, thus, will not be joining Bachelor In Paradise this summer.
The sweet Southerner, a fan favorite from JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news. "PLOT TWIST: Officially NOT going on Bachelor in Paradise," he captioned an adorable photo of himself and his new lady, who he met on the dating app Bumble, of all places. "Thanks 4 helpin me FINALLY find her @bumble ! ? Beyond crazy about you babe you're incredible and so good to me." He added, "PS: her heart is even better than her eyebrows," reinforcing my belief that the Nashville-based singer-songwriter is the most wonderful man.
Taylor also gave a shout-out to the Bachelor castoff he hoped to meet on Bachelor In Paradise. season 4. "We hope my friend Raven meets sum1 great out there." he wrote, referring to Nick Viall finalist Raven Gates. During the Bachelor finale, on which Nick Viall chose Vanessa over Raven, Taylor tweeted, "Lord have mercy, raven meet me in Paradise?! You deserve a good southern gentleman. #TheBachelorFinale." The interest was mutual: Gates later told People, "I think James is very sweet. I want to get to know James so it's definitely not a no."
Well, it's a firm "no" from Taylor now. Once I come to terms with the tragic fact that James T.'s charming face will not be gracing my screen this summer, I'll definitely be rooting for his new relationship — and Raven's second shot at finding love on Bachelor In Paradise.
Lord have mercy, raven meet me in Paradise?! You deserve a good southern gentleman. #TheBachelorFinale— James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) March 14, 2017
