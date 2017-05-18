Responding to her 2014 Met Gala elevator scandal, Bey used “***Flawless” to comment, “Of course sometimes shit goes down when it’s a billion dollars on the elevator.” At the time she was referring to the collective net worth of herself, her husband Jay-Z, sister Solange, and — the only hero I acknowledge — her security guard Julius. Now, the latter part of that statement is true any time she and Jay-Z avoid the stairs.
Forbes just released its list of America’s Wealthiest Self-Made Women and it documents Beyoncé’s personal net worth at $350 million. As we know from their Richest in Hip-Hop list released earlier this month, Jay-Z is worth a whopping $810 million. Don’t bother punching all of those zeroes into your iPhone calculator. Together the couple is worth $1.16 billion.
In her 2008 single “Diva,” Beyoncé bragged, “I done got so sick and filthy with Benjis I can’t spend it.” That was nearly a decade ago and I can’t imagine it’s gotten any easier to figure out what to do with so much money. Luckily for the Carters, I’ve proposed some ideas to get them started.