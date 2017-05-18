In a historic move that will hopefully inspire many to follow suit, the TV show Mom is donating its Emmy campaign money to Planned Parenthood. Every year, networks and production companies put together a budget for submitting their shows for consideration to the Emmys. The Daily Beast reports that it can cost $1,500 per episode, on top of other expenses, which TV Guide says can add up to between $150,000 and $500,000 per campaign. Mom is donating an impressive $250,000.
"When we discussed with Warner Bros., the production company behind Mom, what our Emmy campaign might be — a lot of money — I just blurted out, 'Let's give the money to Planned Parenthood,'" co-creator Chuck Lorre explained on CBS This Morning, where he and star Allison Janney announced the news. "And they took me seriously."
Janney says the donation made sense because their show is all about women and families, and doesn't shy away from dealing with those issues. Plus, Planned Parenthood needs the money now more than ever. In February, the House voted to allow states to defund Planned Parenthood, and more recently they passed a new bill to repeal and replace Obamacare that would prohibit federal payments to Planned Parenthood for a year.
Thanks @AllisonBJanney & @MomCBS for fighting for the 2.5 million people who rely on Planned Parenthood→https://t.co/D0dIFUF6at #StandWithPP pic.twitter.com/29JP1sCtwM— Planned Parenthood (@PPact) May 18, 2017
"Planned Parenthood is such an important organization that helps to give health services to millions of women and families, and it's in danger — the House of Representatives voted to defund it," Janney explained. "It's such a critical time. It made sense that we stand up now and say something, encourage other people to donate to Planned Parenthood and help this organization."
Now, the future of Mom's Emmys is unclear — but the show will go down in history for a different and extremely noble reason.
