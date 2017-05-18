Story from TV Shows

CBS's Mom Just Donated Its Whole Emmys Campaign Budget To Planned Parenthood

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
In a historic move that will hopefully inspire many to follow suit, the TV show Mom is donating its Emmy campaign money to Planned Parenthood. Every year, networks and production companies put together a budget for submitting their shows for consideration to the Emmys. The Daily Beast reports that it can cost $1,500 per episode, on top of other expenses, which TV Guide says can add up to between $150,000 and $500,000 per campaign. Mom is donating an impressive $250,000.
"When we discussed with Warner Bros., the production company behind Mom, what our Emmy campaign might be — a lot of money — I just blurted out, 'Let's give the money to Planned Parenthood,'" co-creator Chuck Lorre explained on CBS This Morning, where he and star Allison Janney announced the news. "And they took me seriously."
Advertisement
Janney says the donation made sense because their show is all about women and families, and doesn't shy away from dealing with those issues. Plus, Planned Parenthood needs the money now more than ever. In February, the House voted to allow states to defund Planned Parenthood, and more recently they passed a new bill to repeal and replace Obamacare that would prohibit federal payments to Planned Parenthood for a year.
"Planned Parenthood is such an important organization that helps to give health services to millions of women and families, and it's in danger — the House of Representatives voted to defund it," Janney explained. "It's such a critical time. It made sense that we stand up now and say something, encourage other people to donate to Planned Parenthood and help this organization."
Now, the future of Mom's Emmys is unclear — but the show will go down in history for a different and extremely noble reason.
We've reached out to CBS for comment on the decision and will update if we hear back.
Read These Stories Next:
Sex & The City Episodes Were All Based On Real Sexcapades
Are The Kardashians Doing Women A Disservice By Hiding Their Nannies On KUWTK?
Where Are They Now: 15 Of Your Favorite Celebs From 15 Years Ago
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series