WhatsApp Is Down — It's Not Just Your Phone Acting Up

The beloved messaging app WhatsApp was down on Wednesday, leaving people around the world wondering how to contact their friends and loved ones. People had trouble logging in, and sending and receiving messages — so, basically everything the app does.
Hundreds of people around the globe reported issues with the app around 1 p.m. ET, according to the website Down Detector. Considering WhatsApp boasts one billion users, any problems with the messenger service would be widespread, and this was no different. The app had similar problems just two weeks ago, making Wednesday's issues even more frustrating.
Most of the problems this week were reported in Europe and South America, according to Down Detector, though some users in the U.S. and Mexico also experienced issues.
Before freaking out that your app isn't working, make sure you have a solid internet connection. If you're using data, check to see if your data is switched on and connected. If you do have a reliable connection of some sort and your app is up to date, you may be experiencing the same problems others reported.
When it comes to widespread app issues, you kind of have to sit back and wait for them to be resolved. Reports had slowed within an hour, and some users said WhatsApp was working for them again, so you likely won't be separated from the messenger for too long.
Some people took to Twitter to voice their frustrations, though, because complaining on social media is always a little cathartic.
Whatsapp's down again. Everybody breathe. pic.twitter.com/cRA3wv75mu— kathryn ? (@chaptersofkat) May 17, 2017
Plot twist: whatsapp purposely broke down to demonstrate how addicted we are to social media— Shannon (@shannonbailey97) May 17, 2017
Pray for nuestro whatsapp v:#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/1v9Nb6Dgc0— Laia Chicaiza (@Natsumi_7u7r) May 17, 2017
But for others, it wasn't that big of a problem.
When everyone stressed about Whatsapp not working but you can't relate because your messages are always dry pic.twitter.com/y35VMnWEE4— Aunty Olivia❤️ (@SimplyRisque) May 17, 2017
WhatsApp was bought by Facebook in 2014 and has remained a popular messaging app despite iMessage and dozens of other apps' simultaneous popularity. If you keep having problems with it, check out what other options are out there, or just take a few hours off from social media and messages.
