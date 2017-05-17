Pres. Trump at U.S. Coast Guard commencement: "No politician in history...has been treated worse or more unfairly." pic.twitter.com/ysFiV2Fwbi— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 17, 2017
Donald Trump spoke at the United States Coast Guard Academy Commencement about how he is being treated unfairly......seriously ???? pic.twitter.com/AeaLGCgxMO— Monae Doyle (@MushyJJ) May 17, 2017
Well, Lincoln & Kennedy were assasinated, and Reagan took a bullet. But yeah, this is much worse. https://t.co/HO8m3msn0u— Jason Stanford (@JasStanford) May 17, 2017
"And then he said no politician has been treated worse or more unfairly than him" pic.twitter.com/ABhACivwha— Marv (@marv_vien) May 17, 2017
"No politician in history has been worse treated than me" says the man who accused President Obama of founding ISIS. https://t.co/uoV9t1dNLm— O General My General (@rideatdawn) May 17, 2017
trump: "no politician in history has been treated worse or more unfairly than me"— diane alston (@dianelyssa) May 17, 2017
obama: pic.twitter.com/RaFfjtNF5C
Trump: No politician in history... has been treated worse or more unfairly— Silver Fox Queen (@amateurmatador) May 17, 2017
Didn't you add to the birther/Muslim crap Obama had to endure? pic.twitter.com/clBeuOGEww
Trump: "No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.”— Robert Perry (Pez) (@pez_sez) May 17, 2017
Nelson Mandela: pic.twitter.com/IDawIjwHLy
Trump: "No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly."— John Bowman (@johnbowman) May 17, 2017
The world: pic.twitter.com/BfAYVQfk59
"Look at the way I've been treated. No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly." pic.twitter.com/DRjiLU0CZ9— MNV (@MVLibertos) May 17, 2017
waiter: sorry ma'am we ran out of coke, will pepsi do?— TIG NOTARO (@TigNotaro) May 17, 2017
me: no politician in history has been treated worse or more unfairly.