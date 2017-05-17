Story from US News

Trump Said "No Politician In History" Has Been Treated Worse Than Him

Andrea González-Ramírez
Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.
Wednesday was a sunny day in the state of Connecticut, and President Trump took the stage to deliver a commencement speech for the Coast Guard Academy's graduating class. But instead of limiting himself to giving life advice and inspiring the grads, Trump decided to take another route: Claiming that no politician in history has been treated as badly as he has since assuming office in January.
"Never, never, never give up. Things will work out just fine. Look at the way I’ve been treated lately, especially by the media," he said during his speech Wednesday. "No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can't let them get you down. You can't let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams."
We guess that's... moving? And fit for a graduation?
We do have to say that his claim that no politician has ever been treated like him seems like a bit of a stretch. The media has been tough on Trump, because that's part of the job description — journalists literally hold people in power accountable. And while he has faced opposition in the form of protests and other events, he's not alone in that experience. Think of the protests against President George W. Bush and the Iraq War, or the Tea Party marching against President Barack Obama.
Naturally, his comments didn't sit well with social media users.
Some decided to bring up a couple of politicians that most definitely had it more rough than Trump.
Take President Abraham Lincoln and President John F. Kennedy, for example. Both were assassinated. And President Ronald Reagan also had a brush with death during an assassination attempt.
And then there's President Obama.
In case you forgot, for years Trump touted the theory that Obama was not born in the United States. It wasn't until his own presidential campaign that Trump walked back the birther theory — but the damage was definitely done. He then also claimed Obama founded the terrorist group ISIS.
All of these conjectures are, of course, without any basis. (And it's really no surprise that Obama doesn't have a lot of love for the current president after all that.)
Social media users also made references to people like former South African President Nelson Mandela, who spent nearly three decades in prison because he fought to end apartheid in the country.
His comment inevitably became the line to say when you feel life is treating you unfairly.
Now, if you'll excuse us, we'll be using it ad nauseam.
