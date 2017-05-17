In 2012, Misee Harris tried out for season 17 of The Bachelor, starring Sean Lowe. She drove up three hours from Kentucky, where she was close to finishing up her dentistry residency, to Dayton, Ohio to audition. After making it through the first rounds, she was flown out to L.A. for the standard series of tests — background, psychiatric, drugs — and found out a few months later that she made the cut. But Harris declined. With just one year left of her residency, the then-26-year-old decided she wasn't willing to put her career on hold only to be booted off the show after a few episodes — what happened to virtually every Black contestant before her. (We reached out to ABC for their side of the story, but they declined to comment.)