Aside from new swimwear and sandals, what's one thing that needs a summer 2017 update? Warm weather food ware staples. No matter what your upcoming plans may be — from beaches, cabins in the woods, rooftops, or even just picnics in the park — food will inevitably play a major role. Just as we style our clothes to go with this sunny season, we're also fully planning on dressing our serving ware and kitchen gadgets too.
So get ready to put away your bundt pans and muffins tins — it's about time to take out those popsicle molds, hamburger presses, and, ahem, gilded pineapple tumblers. Ahead we've rounded up 15 must-have summer food accessories for all of your fireside s'more-scapades, jam-making, and wine-cooling needs.