Could Amazon Become The New Ikea?

"Furniture is one of the fastest-growing retail categories here at Amazon," Veenu Taneja, general manager of furniture at Amazon, told The WSJ. Taneja said that the e-commerce retailer is adding more inventory — like sofas — to round out its offerings, as well as planning to let customers design their own furniture. In some cities, it also aims to guarantee one- to two-day shipping on home items. The report says Amazon is likely to rely on third-party companies for many of the complex logistics furniture delivery entails.