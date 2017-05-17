The World Is A Disaster — Am I Selfish For Wanting To Brings Kids Into It?

But if this doom-and-gloom nihilism is really a way to convince yourself that you're "right" for not wanting kids, then dispatch with the justifications. Just don't have kids. I mean, sure, it's not just that easy when your grandma is asking you why you don’t have kids already, and your sister-in-law is talking about how being a mom is “so hard, but so worth it, you know?” But honestly, I have two kids and my family still wants to know why I won’t have another. I have relatives who have three and four kids who tell me in condescending voices that “life is so much better with more.”