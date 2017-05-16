Parisian Ballerinas Are The Newest Members Of The #BalmainArmy

For Bertaud, the Bordeaux-born Rousteing is the only designer around who has mastered the art of innovation and tradition. And for the designer, the collection represents a new era for Balmain. "It’s a really nice validation of my style and a way of showing you can remain international even while being very Parisian," Rousteing said. That style, by the way, translates to black military-style coats, blazers, and intricate embroidery and weaving techniques, which are recognizable on and off the runway. Rousteing is just 31 years old, and has been helming Balmain since 2011.