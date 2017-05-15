Are you ready?
Everyone’s favorite F-bomb dropping, venom-spewing chef just confirmed a new project. Gordon Ramsay is now bringing his hit U.K. television show, Culinary Genius, across the pond. The celebrity chef confirmed his deal with Twentieth Century Fox Television in a tweet.
The reality TV cooking series is set to air on American air August 7 and will run for a test period of three weeks. The 30-minute program features five chefs competing to win the coveted title of “chef of the day.” After the lead chef demonstrates a cooking task, the eager chefs attempt to make the dish and pretty much try not to faint and fall apart under the obligatory timed pressure. The U.K. version features nine amateur home chefs engaging in “combat cookery.” It’s unclear how many will compete in the US version.
It’s hard to believe that nearly 10 years ago, Ramsay was shuffling back and forth from NYC to the U.K. with a new restaurant, and still in the throes of a little new cooking show called Hell’s Kitchen. “I do television so I can do New York,” he explained to the New Yorker. “Basically, I’m a prostitute. I prostitute myself so I can have a restaurant here. But I don’t fully take off my knickers.”
In April, Ramsay announced plans for another new restaurant, called Hell’s Kitchen at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. According to Variety, fans of the eponymous series can look forward to a menu featuring dishes using recipes featured on the show. This will be the host’s fifth restaurant.
Between hosting gigs and being the mastermind behind several popular shows — Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, and The F Word — it’s safe to say Ramsay didn’t need to lose his knickers in the process.
Excited to announce that #CulinaryGenius from @Studio_Ramsay is coming to the US August 7th to local FOX affiliates !!!!! pic.twitter.com/6pAgJmfrIQ— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 11, 2017
