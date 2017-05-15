The waters over at ABC are about to get a lot more dangerous. The network announced its slate of guest judges for the upcoming season, and among the names is none other than Real Housewives of New York star and Skinnygirl founder-CEO Bethenny Frankel.
ABC and Frankel herself shared the exciting news on Monday. She tweeted, "I guess I am a shark after all. Watch out @ABCSharkTank - comin' for u this fall. Are you as excited as I am?
#sharktank." In response to a fan who said, "Couldn't have picked a better shark!" the businesswoman wrote, "Yup. It's true. This will be fun."
Frankel is indeed a perfect pick for the show, on which aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their ideas and products to business titans. In her time on RHONY, the outspoken 46-year-old has come to be known as someone who's not afraid to call your bullshit. Frankel tells it like it is and doesn't spare anyone's feelings, even if that means shattering the fragile ego of one of her co-stars — or, soon enough, hopeful entrepreneurs. She also knows what she's doing when it comes to business. She reportedly made $100 million on the sale of Skinnygirl (while still leading the brand) and knows how to sell herself (she is one of the highest-paid Real Housewives).
The author and mother of one will have no problem holding her own with the regular crew of sharks returning for season 9: Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary, a.k.a Mr. Wonderful. And the rest of the slate of guest sharks is impressive too. An ABC press release reveals that they've got Sara Blakely, the founder and owner of the famous Spanx; billionaire entrepreneur and Obama's kitesurfing buddy Richard Branson; MLB star, real estate investor, and J. Lo boo's Alex Rodriguez; and branding pro Rohan Oza, who helped beverage brands Vitaminwater, Smartwater, and Bai blow up.
Shark Tank season 9 will premiere on ABC this fall.
