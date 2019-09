This Change Could Make College More Affordable For Millions Of Students

The shift back to year-round grant access is one of several higher-education fixes backed by the House Republican Policy Committee’s Millennial Task Force , which Stefanik chairs (at 32, she’s a millennial herself, and the youngest woman ever elected to Congress). She cites tuition freezes and increased financial literacy around how much debt a student can expect to take out — and how long it will take to pay it back in their career of choice — as two key steps to tackling the student debt crisis.