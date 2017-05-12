As you may have expected, there’s an awful lot of action going on in DNCE’s “Kissing Strangers” video.
In the band’s latest song about getting up close and personal with well, anyone you please, rapper Nicki Minaj drops a few choice bars.
"I got a boy that I kinda like
This is a kiss-kiss, tongue him down kind of night."
After making a pretty badass entrance into a wild party, Minaj then steps on stage where DNCE is performing. She grabs the group’s frontman Joe Jonas by the collar, leans in for what’s sure to be a steamy smooch then...nope. No kiss, just a sexy stare down. Are these two trolling us?
Advertisement
Throughout the song Jonas croons, "Kissing strangers, ‘til I find someone I love." Could the halted kiss be a nod to the fact that these two have already found love elsewhere?
Jonas is currently dating Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. In January, the two made it Instagram official, after Tucker posted a photo of Jonas looking out wistfully on a boat. “Miami daze,” she captioned the photo. The two seem to be going strong after being spotted around town in matchy couple outfits. They were also seen skipping down the street, hand in hand, after a lunch date.
As for Minaj, the “No Frauds” singer confirmed in January that she and Meek Mill are caput. While she hasn’t confirmed that she’s in fact dating anyone, she recently posted a cuddly photo of herself and fellow Queens rapper Nas at his restaurant. “Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food congrats @nas.” Is it love or is she just in her feels after having a delicious meal? It's anyone's guess. Though it’s worth noting that Minaj and Nas were at one point “kissing strangers” in her video for “Right by My Side.” Apparently the kiss caused a rift between Minaj and another ex, Sarafee Samuels of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.
“Had to watch you kiss Nas and pretend it's all cool Inside I was feelin' like a mother****' fool,” Samuels said in his track, “Love The Most.” Ouch.
Check out Minaj and Jonas' steamy moment in DNCE's new video, below.
Advertisement