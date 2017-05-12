The Kardashians' Go-To Sushi Restaurant Is Opening A Hotel

If you keep up with the Kardashians, chances are you've seen the restaurant Nobu on TV. The Japanese joint is known for its sushi, celebrity customers, and luxurious decor. Now, it's providing all those things in a new kind of venue. The Nobu Ryokan Malibu hotel is currently taking guests, Elle Decor reports.
Vacationing like a Kardashian doesn't come cheap, though. It's $2,000 per night, and you've got to book at least two nights at a time. So, you're getting a $4,000 visit at the very least.
How does this place justify such an exorbitant price tag? One: the location right on Malibu's Carbon Beach. Two: the gorgeous rooms, which include handmade teak bathtubs, fireplaces, and beachfront decks. Three: the dining options.
Advertisement
Of course, it wouldn't be a Nobu hotel without one of the brand's famous restaurants. Its Malibu location is right next door, serving dishes like "Ribeye with Truffle Butter Sauce and Crispy Maui Onions" and "Kobe Beef with Crispy Shiitake Mushrooms and Sugar Snap Peas."
Photos of the place, which was a motel back in the '50s, do make it look idyllic. The 16 rooms are full of elegant Japanese art and decorations. They're designed to combine "the pristine minimalism of traditional Japanese design" and "the cool and refined spirit of California," according to the hotel's website. "With an acute attention to detail, each guest room boasts Italian bed linens, bamboo towels, and linen yukata robes for an elevated experience during each and every moment of your stay. The unique flow of energy through each room at Nobu Ryokan Malibu seeks to inspire, relax, and awe."
But still...$2,000 a night? Until we've found a way to justify spending that much on a vacation, we'll just hope we get to enjoy this place vicariously via KUWTK.
Advertisement