3 Ice Cream Recipes That Taste Like Summer

We would do pretty much anything to go back to the days of summer break. We can just picture it now: the final bell ringing, people singing "school's out," and those carefree three months stretching out ahead of us. Those were the glory days, filled with so much sunshine and free time. But now, reliving yesteryear is more of a distant dream than an actual reality. Luckily, we've got a sweet recipe (or three) for easing this blow.
Food52's newest cookbook Ice Cream & Friends is here to put the power of frosty cream and popsicle making into our own hands — so we can slip on our flip flops and easily whip up a batch of "2009 on the beach with a twist" in no time. Scroll ahead for three recipes that taste like those endless summers you've been missing, but with enough of an adult twist to still make us feel sophisticated.