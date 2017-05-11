It's time to hand out the award for 2017's most graphically-named, punny new TV show and the winner is…Amazon’s I Love Dick. The double entendre series follows a woman named Chris Kraus (the esteemable Kathryn Hahn) who becomes absolutely obsessed with her husband Sylvère Lotringer’s colleague Dick (Kevin Bacon). Chris deals with her newfound infatuation by writing letters about the object of her ardent affection.
All of that is a little difficult to parse from the show’s season 1 trailer, which mostly focuses on Chris’s mounting obsession, the eccentric setting of Marfa, Texas, and Kevin Bacon’s inescapable masculinity. Thankfully, I Love Dick was a 1997 book before it was a streaming series, so it’s possible to understand the dramedy ahead of its May 12 premiere. And boy, what a story it is.
Although the two versions of I Love Dick have their differences — the epistolary novel-slash-memoir has a tendency to hop around the country, unlike the Marfa-set series — at their heart they’re pretty similar. So scroll through the gallery to find out everything you need to know about Dick before it premieres. You’re going to be obsessed.
