This Hummus Brand Basically Created Its Own Dip Genre

If you've ever strayed away from hummus in the past because of an aversion to chickpea or tahini (maybe it's a bit bitter or too lemony), we can promise that this spread is in its own genre. Essentially scentless upon opening, once we stuck a spoon (and several crackers) into this dip our minds and our tastebuds were blown. It tasted exactly like Thai curry. A dippable, spreadable, order of our go-to takeout dish — in hummus form. The texture was that of hummus but the taste contained no trace of chickpeas or tahini (even though both are included in the ingredients). Instead there was a creamy coconutty quality that ended with a welcomed hit of spice. It was just as if someone had taken our order of red curry with jasmine coconut rice and blended it into hummus form; Seriously, you have to taste it to believe it.