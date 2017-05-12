This Hummus Brand Basically Created Its Own Dip Genre

What's on my desk this week? Organic hummus by Hope — a small-batch food company sourcing fresh goods from local farms across the American southwest. And since we're always on the hunt for healthy snacks, this particular and peculiarly-flavored container got our attention fast: Thai Coconut Curry.
If you've ever strayed away from hummus in the past because of an aversion to chickpea or tahini (maybe it's a bit bitter or too lemony), we can promise that this spread is in its own genre. Essentially scentless upon opening, once we stuck a spoon (and several crackers) into this dip our minds and our tastebuds were blown. It tasted exactly like Thai curry. A dippable, spreadable, order of our go-to takeout dish — in hummus form. The texture was that of hummus but the taste contained no trace of chickpeas or tahini (even though both are included in the ingredients). Instead there was a creamy coconutty quality that ended with a welcomed hit of spice. It was just as if someone had taken our order of red curry with jasmine coconut rice and blended it into hummus form; Seriously, you have to taste it to believe it.
Hope also sells ten other flavors: Original, Black Garlic, Spicy Avocado, Kale Pesto, Lemon Peppercorn, Jalapeño, Sriracha, Red Pepper, Dark Chocolate (yes), and Dark Chocolate Coconut (YES). You can grab your own tub for $3.99 in store at Whole Foods locations or online.
*Hot Tip: Thin out with water and make into a dressing for a Thai curry-style salad OR eat with some homemade sweet potato fries.
