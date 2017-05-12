Sometimes, we run across a brand that doesn't fit neatly into a single category (or two), and instead takes a very hybrid-happy approach. Take, for example, ONU: it's a melange of activewear, outdoor performance gear, and travel staples (and, perhaps, even office-ready threads, depending on your work environment). Or, as the brand terms it, "EveryWear." The label takes an obsessive approach to fabric development, with cutting-edge new materials preceding, and informing, the subsequent designs.
But the aesthetic certainly isn't overlooked: Each collection is whipped up by a different designer, with consistently sleek, Matrix-y sci-fi vibes. The talents tapped by the brand's founders, Thomas Moon and Paul Lee, have day jobs at other brands, and ONU is a side hustle, essentially, and a chance for young designers to play around with high-tech fabrications that, in some cases, aren't yet being used elsewhere.
Ahead, Moon and Lee explain more about the development of the brand and talk us through the technological innovations behind the brand's first three collections. Because you, too, could soon be wearing clothing crafted from fish scales and Tencel-powered cashmere...