Kehlani Explains Why She Walked Off Stage At Her Recent Concert

On Monday night, Grammy-nominated R&B singer singer, Kehlani announced at a Grand Rapids, Michigan concert that she would not be performing. According to TMZ, she appeared dressed down on stage and tearfully explained to fans that she would could no longer perform and needed to go to the hospital.
Several outlets, including TMZ reported that Kehlani had a mental breakdown. However the SweetSexySavage singer set the record straight today. In a now-deleted Instagram post she made it clear that the issue was physical not mental. “As far as spreading rumors about my mental health, that's very sensitive and something that shouldn't be messed with,” she said. "Please be aware what you spread in regards to mental health; that can be really detrimental. I love you guys! Speak only what you know,” she said as noted by TeenVogue.
The 22-year-old also stressed that she was resting up and readying herself to finish the the tour. In a separate, follow-up post she mentioned that she had the flu. “Back on the road tomorrow after I beat this gaaahdamn fluuuuu!!! Fuckin love y'all!! Grand Rapids show being rescheduled to top of next month, if you was there last night you know the real, fuck all that noise. Detroit I'll see you tomorrow night for another beautiful sold out show on the SweetSextSavage Tour.
In 2016 Kehlani was hospitalized after an attempted suicide, allegedly triggered by online trolls and damning headlines. She then took a four-month break in Hawaii where she began working on her chart-topping SweetSexySavage album. While she’s remained fairly private about the details of last May, she’s been open about her recovery. In an interview with Refinery29 she championed the importance of self-love.
“I know now that you have to make a choice to have self-love,” she says. “It can’t just be like, I’m just going to wait around and maybe one day I’ll love myself. It’s more like: I really want to learn how to fuck with myself. Once I did that, I had to take the steps to actually make that happen.”
