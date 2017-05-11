If you have a cervix (& have had sex) get a smear test. ? #boringselfcare . . . . . . . #edfam #edfamiliy #therapy #mentalhealth #mentalillness #drawing #art #illustration #psychosis #ocd #depression #lazy #anxiety #gad #bpd #selfharrm #borderlinepersonalitydisorder #eatingdisorder #anorexia #promarker #art #illustration #period #pcos #endometriosis #menstruation #endo #polycysticovariansyndrome
?? #boringselfcare . . . . . . . #edfam #edfamiliy #therapy #mentalhealth #mentalillness #drawing #art #illustration #psychosis #ocd #depression #anxiety #gad #bpd #selfharrm #borderlinepersonalitydisorder #eatingdisorder #anorexia #promarker #art #illustration #chroncillness #spoonie #spoonies #spooniesunite
Morning! Had a couple of days SM break...Was feeling a little bit fragile and sometimes stepping away and sitting with myself is the best thing I can do. Still feel a little delicate, but the sun is shining, I have Earl Grey, a snuggly toddler and a more positive attitude than a couple of days ago. The kids are with their dad today, so I've a work day planned. What are you doing today? . . . . . #nothingisordinary #verilymoment #jj_indetail #vscocam #liveauthentic #thatsdarling #thehappynow #livethelittlethings #momentslikethese #makeyousmilestyle #flashesofdelight #pursuepretty #postitfortheaesthetic #petitejoys #lovelysquares #simplelife #documentyourdays #mentalhealth #endthestigma #boringselfcare #thesearethedays #gratitude #gratefulheart