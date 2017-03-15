This Hairstylist's Story Is Going Viral & It'll Totally Inspire You

For someone facing depression, something as seemingly simple as doing your hair can feel like an impossible task. So, it took one woman all the energy she could muster just to make it to an Ulta Beauty salon.
The woman was looking for products to fix the matted hair she'd developed after six months without getting out of bed to wash or brush it, Yahoo Beauty reports. Stylist Kate Langman convinced her to book an appointment instead, but she didn't show up. She scheduled another but missed it too.
Just when Langman had concluded that she would not see this woman again, she showed up and asked for a walk-in appointment, telling her, "I just want to look like myself again." Langman dropped everything and spend eight and a half hours combing, coloring, and washing her hair.
"I didn’t care how late I stayed, I wanted to make sure she got taken care of," she wrote on the Love What Matters Facebook page. "She wanted to keep it on the longer side if it was at all possible. Most of the time the advice is to just cut it off. But I wanted to make this work for her. I wanted her to know how hard I was going to try to make her feel great again."
The customer's hair went from a dirty dull brown bun to beautiful waves with red on the bottom. "By the end of this service, I could see the sparkle in her eyes and I could see her cheeks get rosy pink from the excitement of not only being able to run her fingers through her hair again, but she felt herself again. I changed someone's life today and I'll never ever forget it," Langman wrote.
"And if this ever makes its way back to her, I want her to know how great, wonderful, kind, loving, and how strong of a person she is," she added. "And not only those things, but how beautiful she is. She deserves nothing but happiness, and I'm so thankful and so grateful I got to help with her first step."
It goes to show how much of an impact you can make on someone's life just by doing your job with love and care. But we also applaud Langman's client for fighting her depression off to make that life-changing trip to the salon.
