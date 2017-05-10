Waffle & Syrup Oreos Are Here, But There's A Catch

Last February, food rumors started flying around the possibility of breakfast food-flavored Oreos. Well, it looks like the eagle has landed, because Delish reports that the flavor is, indeed, real. However, unlike other limited-edition Oreo offerings, these sweet treats will only be on the shelves at one specific supermarket chain.
Brand Eating confirms that the Waffle & Syrup Oreos hit stores this week at Albertsons stores and its nationwide subsidiaries, so your next grocery run could become something of a snack scavenger hunt. Albertson's sister stores include Acme, Jewel-Osco, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, and Vons, depending on where in the country you happen to be.
Advertisement
Anyone looking to pick up the new flavor should expect to pay $4.49 for the package, which boasts an illustration of a pair of big Belgian waffles slathered in sweet, drippy syrup.
The actual Oreo cookie doesn't get the waffle treatment, however. Though the flavor may be new, the cookie looks a lot like its Golden Oreo sibling. Inside, it looks like the cream filling gets an injection of syrup flavoring, so twisting the sandwich cookie open will reveal a little surprise.
The Waffle & Syrup Oreo flavor joins two other brand-new additions to the cookie lineup this season. Nabisco already confirmed that Fireworks Oreos, which feature popping candy mixed into the classic white cream, will available this month. Additionally, there's some speculation that a Mississippi Mud Pie flavor will be debuting later this summer. That flavor takes the traditional Oreo and incorporates a whipped-cream flavoring into the filling and adds chocolate cream for a real layered treat. Of course, if that's not enough, there are a slew of standard flavors (and one very special collaboration with a certain donut chain) on supermarket shelves from sea to shining sea.
Advertisement