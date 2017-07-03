Oreo Is Doing A Coffee-Flavored Collab With Dunkin' Donuts

Update: Just in time for the holiday weekend, this much anticipated Oreo & Dunkin' collaboration has dropped.
The Dunkin’ Donuts Mocha Oreo is available nationwide now, but only for a limited time.
This story was originally published on April 14, 2017.
After numerous fun and funky new flavors have continued to pop up on store shelves, Oreo is getting a wake-up call. No, we’re not saying someone told the cookie company to cut it out with the new additions, far from it. What we mean is that Oreo could soon be releasing a coffee-flavored version of their classic cookie sandwich. And, the new flavor might be made in collaboration with Dunkin' Donuts.
According to a recent Instagram post from The Junk Food Aisle, a limited edition Dunkin’ Donuts Mocha Oreo will be released soon. The post included a picture of the packaging for the limited edition cookie, and it features an image of the large iced mocha Dunkin’ Donuts fans are all too familiar with. Based on Junk Food Aisle’s Instagram photo, it looks like new Mocha Oreo will have a chocolate-y coffee-flavored cream sitting between two of the regular chocolate Oreo cookies.
The new Dunkin' Donuts Mocha Oreo isn't the only new Oreo flavor The Junk Food Aisle hasn't posted about in the past 24 hours. The account also wrote that the Limited Edition Apple Pie Oreos we first started hearing about back in November could finally be released this summer. We're guessing this Oreo, with it's graham cookies, will surface around The Fourth of July. What better time to enjoy an all-American dessert than on America's birthday? Junk Food Aisle also uncovered a photo of Limited Edition Strawberry Cheesecake Oreos, but those appear to only be available in Iceland.
With so many new flavors, we're in desperate need of a caffeine kick to help us keep up. Good thing, Oreo and Dunkin' Donuts may soon have that covered. We've reached out to Oreo for official confirmation, and we'll keep you posted as we find out more.
