PSA: Oreo Might Be Launching The Flavor Of Our Dreams

Just when we thought that Oreo's Wondervault had shut its shiny gates for the holidays, a sweet snacking miracle has ensued. Please brace yourselves to (potentially) meet the Apple Pie Oreo.
Before the celebratory hoopla begins, we must disclose that this glorious news does not come to us under absolute certainty. Foodbeast tipped us off to the above Instagram, showcasing a blurry shot of this alleged flavor.
Either we're being duped with a fake leak or there's been a breach of the Wondervault's security system. Perhaps the work of a covert Oreo spy who worked their way past those shimmering gates after years of planning?
We've reached out to Oreo for comment on this matter and will update this post as soon as we hear back. Until then, we await Labor Day 2017 (when the above @junkbankter post says the new Apple Pie flavor will hit shelves) with bated breath. In the meantime, we're still riding high on the brand's latest announcement.
