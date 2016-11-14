Dear World, Oreo Just Dropped Its First-Ever Candy Bars

At morning's first light (seriously, this news is breaking at 12:01 a.m.), Oreo's Wondervault reopened its shining golden gates. Inside, a choir of small children sang and several hundred harpists plucked shimmering strings. This harmonious swan song accompanied the reveal of what can only be described as a blessing from the candy kings and queens (or so I imagine). World, meet Oreo's first official candy bars — we'll wait for you to stop screaming.
The cookie company is dropping not one, but two candy bars. Made with European Milka chocolate and a vanilla creme filling, these bars are straight out of a cookie-lovers' dream. The first has been dubbed the "Milka Oreo Big Crunch Candy Bar" and the second option the "Milka Oreo Chocolate Candy Bar" — similar in origin, but entirely different in character. The first will be available in stores this week, but we'll have to wait until January for the latter.
The Oreo Chocolate Candy Bar is more of a classic — it's filled with crunchy pieces of cookie. The Big Crunch Bar offers up something new. (Dare I say modern?) It's sort of an Oreo cookie sandwich bar.
Who else thinks new candy-bar launches should be a mandatory Monday morning occurrence?
