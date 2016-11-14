Story from Food & Drinks

Dear World, Oreo Just Dropped Its First-Ever Candy Bars

Elizabeth Buxton
At morning's first light (seriously, this news is breaking at 12:01 a.m.), Oreo's Wondervault reopened its shining golden gates. Inside, a choir of small children sang and several hundred harpists plucked shimmering strings. This harmonious swan song accompanied the reveal of what can only be described as a blessing from the candy kings and queens (or so I imagine). World, meet Oreo's first official candy bars — we'll wait for you to stop screaming.
Photo: Courtesy of Oreo.
The cookie company is dropping not one, but two candy bars. Made with European Milka chocolate and a vanilla creme filling, these bars are straight out of a cookie-lovers' dream. The first has been dubbed the "Milka Oreo Big Crunch Candy Bar" and the second option the "Milka Oreo Chocolate Candy Bar" — similar in origin, but entirely different in character. The first will be available in stores this week, but we'll have to wait until January for the latter.
Photo: Courtesy of Oreo.
The Oreo Chocolate Candy Bar is more of a classic — it's filled with crunchy pieces of cookie. The Big Crunch Bar offers up something new. (Dare I say modern?) It's sort of an Oreo cookie sandwich bar.

Who else thinks new candy-bar launches should be a mandatory Monday morning occurrence?
