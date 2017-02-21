Rumors About Oreo’s Newest Flavor Are Making A Bang

We were just starting to recover from the shocking news that Oreo released a Marshmallow Peeps-flavored cookie, when we heard the first rumors of a new flavor mash-up. Yesterday, The Junk Food Aisle posted a photo to Instagram featuring what was dubbed the limited edition Firework Oreo. In the caption, the Instagram user wrote, "Coming Soon."
Based on comments, the new cookie has apparently been in the works for a while but hasn't been officially confirmed as a flavor by Oreo. It's supposedly expected to be released as a special Memorial Day flavor, so we still have a few months until we start seeing them on shelves. The packaging that appears in the photo says that the cream will include "popping candy." We imagine that might be kind of like Pop Rocks, and that we'll get a crackling surprise when we finally get to bite into these babies. That sounds like a lot of fun, but we're trying not to get our hopes up too high, seeing as Oreo still hasn't given the official word that the crazy cookie will eventually make it into our mouths. We do have reason to believe that this is the real deal, though, since Oreo has done a number of collaborations with different candies in the past. Remember Swedish Fish Oreos? Plus, The Junk Food Aisle has a pretty good track record when it comes to breaking news about new candy and cookies. If you can't wait until Memorial Day — or whenever these are going to be released — you could just get a box of regular Oreo cookies and a pack of Pop-Rocks and make your own. Or, as commenters on The Junk Food Aisle's photo suggest, you could pick up a box of Trader Joes' Shooting Star Cookies, if you can still find them. Be on the lookout, Oreo lovers.
