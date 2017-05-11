Sinclair comes to Raven like Becca and tells her that maybe instead of junking her brilliant mind, they can look under the hood and try to fix it. He’s Raven’s voice-of-reason and support against Becca. And they played this all very nicely, so it never felt too aggressive, like an angel and a devil. It was seeing the personification of someone’s brain trying to reconcile their reason with their hope, their doubts with their desires. They decide that the way to get the program out of Raven’s head is to reboot her, which means killing her for 15 minutes so that all electrical activity in her brain stops. She figures out that she can maybe survive that if she’s frozen (or in really cold water) and she rigs a defibrillator to shock her after 15 minutes and bring her back to life. Before she goes under Sinclair says if it works he’ll be gone and she says he’s with her all the time. :’( She presses the button to flat line, in a tank of ice water, and looks over at Sinclair as she dies, touching her hand to the glass. :’(