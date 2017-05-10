You Have To See This Crazy New Tattoo Trend To Believe It

After the app launches next month, according to Siggard, customers will be able to upload an audio clip to the app, purchase the resulting tattoo, and then get it tattooed by a Skin Motion-certified artist. Once that’s finished, you’ll be able to use the app on your phone to play up to a minute of the audio squiggles inked on your body, whatever sounds they may contain. Your dog’s bark? Your deceased grandmother telling you she loves you? (Bleak.) Your child’s laughter, like Siggard has already done? The choice is yours.