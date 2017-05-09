My daughter could lose her health insurance. When Jo Jo was born, we were beyond lucky to have excellent health insurance that paid for her every need. But when she was five, her dad lost his job. We were able to stay on the company plan through COBRA, but the cost was prohibitive: $2,700 per month for our family of five. When I tried to find other options through private insurance, I got rejected as soon as the company learned my daughter had Down syndrome. Thankfully, by the time our COBRA coverage ended, the ACA was being put into place, and insurers were no longer able to deny or raise coverage due to pre-existing conditions. I found a great plan that covered myself and all three of my kids for just over a thousand dollars a month. Sure, that sounds like a lot, but when you consider what we were paying before — and how much we’d pay covering Jo Jo’s medical expenses on our own, without insurance — it’s a clear bargain.