Next is Welcome To America, which sounds pretty damn relevant in the wake of an election that exposed how segmented the population is as we all live in our comfortable respective bubbles. Per Bravo: "This groundbreaking social experiment takes a small American town, with demographics that haven’t changed in centuries, and shakes up the population to reflect different parts of the country. Key members of the town will voluntarily leave for one month, and moving in will be a diverse group who will step into the vacated lives of the locals. Who will move into their homes, take on their responsibilities and become new neighbors to those who stayed behind? What new friendships will be made and what old prejudices will be challenged?" Wow, that's... a lot. Sounds like a setup for creating tensions — and, just possibly, establishing human connections where people learn that they're not quite as different from one another as they thought.