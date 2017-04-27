Bravo Is Debuting 6 New Reality Series & They Sound Amazing

Great news, reality show devotees: Bravo just renewed all your favorite guilty pleasure shows. Not only that, but the network also announced that it's creating six new shows, a few of them featuring familiar faces of Bravolebrities that we've all come to love and loathe.
So, what can we expect to see on the channel's roster? Lots of family drama, and lots of beautiful homes — honestly, what more could you want? Bravo shared the news at Upfronts, which is a gathering for television execs and reporters to see what new projects networks have in the works for the next year.
Let's go through the list, shall we?
The Hollywood Reporter reports that we are getting more Real Housewives (including Orange County, Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills and Dallas). We're also getting new seasons of Vanderpump Rules, Shahs of Sunset, Flipping Out, Don't Be Tardy (with RHOA alum Kim Zolciak), Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, and Top Chef. In the non-reality show series sector, it's confirmed that there will be more seasons of new series Imposters, and Odd Mom Out.
First, there's Bethenny Frankel's new endeavor with Fredrik Eklund of Million Dollar Listing New York, tentatively titled Bethenny and Fredrik Property Project. In it, the two will become business partners as they scope out new multimillion-dollar properties. This feels fitting as both are well acquainted with Manhattan and money. The network hopes to play off the two established reality stars' funny dynamic and humorous friendship.
Next up are two new shows stemming from the successful franchise taking over the South: Southern Charm. The series started in Charleston, and recently announced a spinoff in Savannah. Now, Bravo shares a third iteration: Southern Charm New Orleans. As the Southern Charm brand grows, one of its shining stars has now been catapulted into his own series. Yes, everyone's favorite golden retriever come to life, Shep Rose, is getting his very own show in the hopes of finally nabbing a wife. In the series, he will travel around the country to meet "the one." He's well on his way to becoming the next Nick Viall. The series title? Relationshep. Epic.
Then, there's a very problematic sounding dating series: A Night With My Ex, which sounds way more TLC than Bravo, but you can bet we're going to tune in for the first episode. The series will bring together an ex-couple for the first time since they split and record their night together (presumably hoping that drama will ensue).
The second two sound promising, but nearly as fun as the first four: Sell it Like Serhant, which is about sales reps (yawn) and then Love Italian Style (working title) where a relationship expert (watch out Patty!) takes five young women to Italy to meet an attractive Italian husband.
Leave it to Bravo to give us all the shows we never knew we needed in life.
