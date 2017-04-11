The Bravo fairy gave fans a major gift by announcing summer spin-off Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky. While watching last night’s part 2 of the group screamfest called a reunion show it became obvious why the group’s most mismatched couple ended up scoring their own series, before, say, newlyweds Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are an absolute riot.
The lovable ridiculousness of the pair becomes obvious when host Andy Cohen asks Jax how long it took him to realize former hookup Kristen Doute was holding a picture of his penis during her comedy show. "About 15 seconds," the bartender admits. Tom Sandoval rightly points out, "That’s a long time."
Advertisement
Although Brittany can now laugh about the uncomfortable incident, she does throw a perfect reality TV-ready barb in Kristen’s direction. "She promised me it’s never gonna happen again," the Kentucky native says. "If I ever see it again, I’m probably gonna smack her."
Jax’s new leading lady continues her up-for-anything-with-a-Bravolebrity-twist vibes when asked about her terrible experience on an RV trip earlier in the season. During the worst getaway ever, Brittany had to shower with other people’s used water bottles, which is a nightmare we didn’t even know we had to worry about. That disgusting bath didn’t get Brittany down though, as she explains with a shrug, "I love RVs. I did that as a kid."
The fun of Jax & Brittany will be watching the high maintenance Jax try to be just as cool as Brittany is with the messier parts of life. The preview of the upcoming series shows the waitress happily driving an ATV through mud and holding barnyard animals. Jax, on the other hand, is screaming about "deer piss" and awkwardly posing in what sure looks like manure.
Yet, the spin-off won’t only be about Jax’s fish out of water misadventures. He’ll also have to deal with just how different his and Brittany’s backgrounds are, and the reunion proves he’s ready for those kinds of serious conversations.
At one point during the special, Andy brought up the way Brittany’s mom grilled Jax over the so-called "homosexual affair" that came up during his roast, which he denied. The model-bartender-instigator had a surprisingly mature response. "I understand. That’s why I’m defending her," he says of Mrs. Cartwright’s line of questioning, which many deemed homophobic. "In her defense, you have to understand where she’s from. It’s a very different world where she lives. I’m not saying it’s a different country, but it’s extremely conservative."
This is a far cry from the Jax who stormed out of his apartment during the original conversation in question. We’re pretty sure Jax’s trip to Kentucky caused this change of heart, and we can’t wait to see all the drama behind it.
Advertisement